INDIA

Nadda forms panel of Scheduled Caste MPs to probe Bengal violence

NewsWire
BJP President JP Nadda has constituted a panel of Scheduled Caste MPs to inquire into West Bengal panchayat poll-related violence and killings.

According to a communique issued by the BJP, MP Vinod Sonkar has been appointed as the convenor of the committee.

The committee will visit the violence-affected areas of West Bengal and then submit its report to the party president.

Earlier on Thursday, a five-member fact finding committee of the women MPs of BJP, which was constituted to inquire about the violence and alleged atrocities against women in the recently concluded panchayat polls in West Bengal, submitted its report to Nadda.

“Received the report by the BJP Fact Finding Team, constituted to inquire about the violence and atrocities inflicted upon women during the Panchayat Election in West Bengal,” Nadda wrote in a tweet along with a video wherein the convenor of the panel, MP Saroj Pandey along with the members can be seen handing over the report to him.

Slamming the Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government, the BJP chief said: “This report exposes the utter state of lawlessness in West Bengal and the state government’s insensitivity towards political adversaries.”

The BJP will never tolerate this “oppression” of the people, Nadda added.

