INDIA

Nadda holds meeting on Gujarat, MCD elections

NewsWire
0
0

BJP President J.P. Nadda in view of assembly elections in Gujarat and civic polls in Delhi held a meeting with party’s General Secretaries at party headquarters here on Sunday.

According to a source, the meeting was all about upcoming Gujarat and MCD elections. New strategies were discussed in the two-hour long meeting.

Nadda reviewed the ongoing preparations and assigned responsibilities for party workers and leaders.

“2024 Lok Sabha elections was also discussed in the meeting,” the source added.

20221114-012201

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Boom in tax collections continue

    From Jimmy Fallon to HK cricketers, why’s the world jiving to...

    Two Maoists killed in encounter with security forces in Odisha

    In run-up to Biden’s summit, UK sets target to slash emissions...