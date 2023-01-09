A week after the launch of the pre-poll campaign for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP National President J.P. Nadda held a meeting with senior party leaders at the party headquarters in New Delhi.

Preparing for ‘Mission 2024’, the BJP is working towards achieving the target of strengthening the party at those 160 Lok Sabha seats in the country which it had lost during the 2019 general election.

To win these 160 Lok Sabha seats, the saffron party has started the ‘Lok Sabha Pravas’ programme.

Under this programme, Union Ministers visited these Lok Sabha seats. Along with meeting the local leaders there, the Union Ministers gave them tips to win the seat.

Sources said the party is working to expand its organisational machinery and boost its voter outreach in these 160 seats.

The saffron party has also deployed a large number of Union ministers to carry out this task, with the party’s top brass regularly holding review meetings.

The meeting chaired by Nadda continued for several hours at the BJP headquarters in the national capital. Union Ministers Bhupender Yadav, Jitendra Singh, Kiren Rijiju, Bharati Pawar, Subhas Sarkar, Bhagwat Karad, Shobha Karandlaje, BJP’s General Secretary Sunil Bansal and Vinod Tawde were present in the meeting.

Union Ministers Bhupender Yadav and Dharmendra Pradhan have been assigned the responsibility to look after the overall programmes of Lok Sabha Pravas Yojna.

The agenda of the meeting was ‘Lok Sabha Pravas’, which is a pre-poll campaign for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections to strengthen the saffron party at the grassroot level. The expansion of the party was also discussed as a part of the meeting.

Although the 2024 Lok Sabha elections are scheduled for April-May, the BJP has already started preparations across the country.

The BJP National President and the Union Home Minister Amit Shah will undertake a ‘pravas’ in every state to begin the BJP’s pre-poll campaign for the upcoming 2024 general election.

20230110-032003