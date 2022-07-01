BJP national president J.P. Nadda on Friday held a road show in Hyderabad, a day ahead of the party’s national executive committee meeting.

Nadda arrived at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport at Shamshabad on Friday evening to a warm welcome by the BJP’s Telangana unit leaders.

Standing on an open-top vehicle, he waved at the BJP supporters who had gathered in large numbers. Flanked by state BJP president Bandi Sanjay, actress and party leader Vijayashanti and MP K. Laxman, Nadda was seen holding a party flag and also showering petals on the supporters.

The road show was held for one km on the main road amid beating of drums and music.

Nadda later drove to Hyderabad International Convention Centre (HICC), the venue of the two-day national executive meeting beginning on Saturday. He was accorded a warm welcome in a traditional manner by a group of Telangana artistes.

The BJP chief inaugurated a photo exhibition depicting the history of Telangana and its rich culture. The party also highlighted the ‘excesses’ committed on people in the Hyderabad State by Nizam’s Army.

Nadda will later hold a meeting with the party general secretaries to discuss and decide the agenda for the national executive meeting. The meeting is likely to decide draft resolutions to be passed during the meeting.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, several union ministers, chief ministers of BJP-ruled states and central leaders of the party will be attending the meeting. This will be followed by a huge public meeting to be held on the evening of Sunday at Parade Grounds.

BJP general secretary Tarun Chug said 340 delegates will attend the national executive meeting. He said Prime Minister Modi will attend all the sessions along with the delegates.

Modi, who will be arriving in Hyderabad on Saturday afternoon, will address the national executive on the second day

