Nadda holds video conference with 4 state units on corona

New Delhi, March 28 (IANS) BJP President J.P. Nadda on Saturday interacted with state party presidents of West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh through video conferencing where measures related to containing the coronavirus pandemic were prominently discussed.

Member of Parliament, MLAs, district Presidents and state office-bearers of these four states were also part of the interaction.

Hailing PM Modi’s leadership, Nadda said the BJP will not organize any meeting and all interactions would be through audio or video conferencing. He also gave a detailed charter to the four states on what they should do at the party level to use its cadre base in order to help the needy following the lockdown.

This is the fourth such meeting of BJP President with local party leadership through either audio or video conferencing.

Earlier on Thursday morning, Nadda interacted with all state presidents of the party. B.L. Santosh, the party General Secretary (Organization), underlined the need to scale up the ‘feed the poor’ programme for migrant and construction workers, daily wagers and those working in the unorganized sector.

On Wednesday, Nadda had spoken to select party leaders on ways the BJP can use its vast resources to help the people locked inside their homes.

–IANS

abn/prs