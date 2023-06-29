BJP national President J.P. Nadda will be visiting Rajasthan’s Bharatpur on Thursday.

Nadda will reach the Police Parade Ground around 11 a.m. He will inaugurate the newly built BJP office here. Also, he will inaugurate the Jaisalmer office virtually and lay the foundation stone of Barmer office.

He will reach Nadbai at 2 p.m. where he will address a public rally.

It needs to be mentioned here that the then BJP national President Kushabhau Thackrey came to Bharatpur 19 years back and after him, Nadda is coming here after almost two decades, said party leaders.

On Wednesday, Union Minister Rajnath Singh was in Rajasthan and on Friday Amit Shah will be visiting the state.

