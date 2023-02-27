INDIA

Bharatiya Janata Party President J.P. Nadda on Monday interacted with the students of the Delhi University under the “Know the BJP” initiative.

Nadda, during a programme at the BJP headquarters here, introduced the students to the party’s ideology, principles, its mission, and work culture.

Rajya Sabha MP and party media head Anil Baluni, along with another BJP parliamentarian, Rakesh Sinha, were also present at the event.

Nadda also told the students that the BJP-led governments in the states and the Centre are dedicated towards the empowerment and welfare of all sections of society, particularly villagers and farmers; Dalits & tribals; youth & women, and backward & oppressed classes.

During the interactive session, he also answered the questions asked by the students.

The ‘Know BJP’ initiative of the party was launched on its 42nd Foundation Day on April 6, 2022.

