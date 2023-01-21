INDIA

Nadda kickstarts BJP’s ‘Vijaya Sankalp Abhiyaan’ in K’taka (Ld)

BJP President J.P. Nadda inaugurated a nine-day long ‘Vijaya Sankalp Abhiyaan’ in Karnataka at a ‘mega’ rally organised in Sidhagi town of Vijayapura district on Saturday.

Addressing the rally, Nadda said that he is confident that “the people will ensure blooming of lotus in Karnataka in the upcoming Assembly elections”.

“I can see the signs… BJP is marching ahead with an agenda of ensuring welfare of all,” he added.

“The good work by (B.S.) Yediyurappa is being continued by Chief Minister (Basavaraj) Bommai in the state,” Nadda said.

The BJP leader claimed that mobile handsets sold in the country were earlier made in China, but now, they are made in India. “In production of steel, India has moved to second position from 14th position. In automobile (sector), India is on the third place… In terms of economic growth, Karnataka is on second position,” he noted.

“As per the vision of Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi, 12 crore women have been given houses in the country. He (the Prime Minister) has ensured women empowerment in the state by building 27 lakh toilets. All four lane roads are going to be eight lane roads soon,” Nadda asserted.

Former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa said, “Congress leaders are in imagination. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, Nadda and Amit Shah, BJP will win more than 140 seats in the state.”

“Foreigners are praising PM Modi. Even Pakistani PM is praising him,” Yediyurappa added.

Local BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal remained absent in the programme and he did not even turn up to welcome Nadda on his arrival.

