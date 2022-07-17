Former Nepal Prime Minister and Chairman of CPN (Maoist Centre), Pushpa Kamal Dahal aka Prachanda, met BJP chief J.P. Nadda at the party’s headquarters here on Sunday.

Both the leaders discussed ways to further strengthen the ties between India and Nepal.

Prachanda is currently on a three-day visit to India on the invitation of Nadda.

In a series of tweets after the meeting, Nadda said, “It was an honour to welcome Pushpa K Dahal ‘Prachanda’, former PM of Nepal, and to interact with him today at the BJP HQ in New Delhi as part of ‘Know the BJP’ initiative.

“We had fruitful discussions over strengthening and deepening ties between India and Nepal, especially our age-old cultural and people-to-people bond. We also discussed ways to further party-to-party cooperation.”

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar was also present during the meeting.

The meeting was a continuation of the BJP’s outreach programme, ‘Know BJP’, through which the party chief is interacting with foreign dignitaries.

Under this programme, Nadda has so far interacted with Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba, Singapore Foreign Relations Minister Vivian Balakrishnan and envoys of 47 countries.

On the occasion of the party’s foundation day on April 6, Nadda had launched the initiative ‘Know BJP’, specifically to address overseas audiences.

