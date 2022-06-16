BJP national President J.P. Nadda on Thursday interacted with Singapore’s Minister for Foreign Affairs, Vivian Balakrishnan, at the party’s headquarters here.

The two leaders discussed ways to strengthen the India-Singapore strategic partnership and exchanged views on regional and international developments.

Balakrishnan was accompanied by Singapore High Commissioner to India, Simon Wong.

The BJP said in a statement that Balakrishnan is familiar with India and is on an official visit for bilateral and multilateral discussions on ASEAN with the government of India. His visit marks the 30th anniversary of the Asean-India Dialogue Relations.

Nadda briefed Balakrishnan about the prevailing political situation in the country. He also informed Balakrishnan about the functioning of the BJP and how it is engaging with the youth and other sections of the society besides how the world’s largest political party engages with its workers at the grassroot level.

The two leaders also discussed various issues of national and international importance.

The two sides had insightful discussions on various contemporary issues.

20220616-234005