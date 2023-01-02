INDIA

Nadda offers ‘chadar’ at Chandrapur dargah in Maha

NewsWire
0
0

Bharatiya Janata Party President J.P. Nadda on Monday went to pray at the famed dargah of Hazrat Qibla Syed Behabtullah Shah in Maharashtra’s Chandrapur, and was accorded a warm welcome by the shrine authorities.

Nadda, on a day’s visit to the state in preparation for the 2014 elections, visited the dargah, with his head covered, and offered a ‘chadar’ with folded hands, with help from the dargah’s servitors and officials.

A large number of BJP activists also accompanied him in the small dargah premises.

The BJP chief also went to the nearby renowned Aradhya Devi’s Mahakali Temple and prayed there with the temple authorities giving him a rousing reception, before departing for Aurangabad.

20230102-205005

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    5 Acts of kindness to adopt when dating online

    Iran’s Revolutionary Guards hit Mossad centres in Iraq with missiles

    UP BJP to complete formation of frontal organisation ahead of polls

    Chennai Shocker: Techie beaten to death by Ola cab driver after...