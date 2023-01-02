INDIA

Nadda offers ‘chadar’ at dargah in Maharashtra’s Chandrapur (Lead, correcting para 2)

NewsWire
0
0

Bharatiya Janata Party President J.P. Nadda on Monday went to pray at the famed dargah of Hazrat Qibla Syed Behabtullah Shah in Maharashtra’s Chandrapur, and was accorded a warm welcome by the shrine authorities.

Nadda, on a day’s visit to the state in preparation for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, visited the dargah, with his head covered, and offered a ‘chadar’ with folded hands, with help from the dargah’s servitors and officials.

A large number of BJP activists also accompanied him in the small dargah premises.

The BJP chief also went to the nearby renowned Aradhya Devi’s Mahakali Temple and prayed there with the temple authorities giving him a rousing reception, before departing for Aurangabad.

20230102-211404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Saudi Crown Prince to roll out red carpet for Xi Jinping

    BYJU’s clears Rs 2,000 cr dues to VC firm Blackstone in...

    Security personnel, civilians in Kashmir pay tributes to Gen Rawat

    K’taka Minister wants to develop Ramadevarabetta as ‘Ayodhya of South’