INDIALIFESTYLE

Nadda on 2-day visit to poll-bound Nagaland from Feb 22

NewsWire
0
0

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president J.P. Nadda will be on a two-day visit to the poll-bound northeastern state of Nagaland from February 22, a party source said on Tuesday.

The election to the 60-member Nagaland Assembly is scheduled to be held on February 27. The results will be announced on March 2.

A source said that the BJP chief would campaign for his party candidates in the fray in Nagaland polls along with other leaders at various places.

“We are confident of winning the election by a majority. People are showing faith in schemes and programmes introduced by the Narendra Modi-led government. Our party workers (in Nagaland) worked very hard and took all the schemes to the ground level,” a party source said.

20230221-214004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Women carry body on cot in MP’s Rewa, hospital says no...

    Love, loss and the sea’s darkness in Jim Sarbh’s ‘Sea Wall’

    Sourendro-Soumyojit breaking new paths in music

    Netaji’s daughter demands: Bring Netaji home!