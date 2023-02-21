Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president J.P. Nadda will be on a two-day visit to the poll-bound northeastern state of Nagaland from February 22, a party source said on Tuesday.

The election to the 60-member Nagaland Assembly is scheduled to be held on February 27. The results will be announced on March 2.

A source said that the BJP chief would campaign for his party candidates in the fray in Nagaland polls along with other leaders at various places.

“We are confident of winning the election by a majority. People are showing faith in schemes and programmes introduced by the Narendra Modi-led government. Our party workers (in Nagaland) worked very hard and took all the schemes to the ground level,” a party source said.

20230221-214004