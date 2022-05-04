INDIA

Nadda on 2-day visit to Telangana, Kerala from May 5

BJP chief JP Nadda will be on a two-day visit to Telangana and Kerala starting from May 5.

In a statement, the BJP said that during his visit, Nadda will participate in various important programmes and address public rallies in Telangana and Kerala.

On May 5, after reaching Hyderabad, Nadda will chair a meeting with Telangana state office bearers, and address a huge public rally in Mahabubnagar (Telangana) in the evening.

Next day on May 6, Nadda will reach Kozhikode and attend the wedding ceremony of Kerala BJP president K. Surendran’s son. In the evening, Nadda will address a huge public meeting at Kozhikode Beach.

