INDIA

Nadda on two-day visit to Karnataka from Sunday

NewsWire
0
0

The BJP chief J.P. Nadda will be on a two-day visit to Karnataka from April 17. During his visit, Nadda will take part in various “important” programmes and visit several historical temples.

On April 17, Nadda will reach the Jindal Airport, Toranagallu and visit Shri Bhatrahalli Anjaneya Temple, Hosapate (Karnataka), where he will address the valedictory speech for the state BJP Executive Meeting.

He will also have a question and answer session with the delegates. Later the BJP president will address “Karyakarta Samavesh” at Shri Bhatrahalli Anjaneya Temple in the evening.

On April 18, Nadda will visit Shri Virupaksheshwara Temple and Pushkarani, Eshotopadhyaya Gopuram in the temple’s courtyard, Yantrodharaka Anjaneya Temple in Hampi.

Later, he will visit Kadale Kalu Ganapa, Sasuve Kalu Ganapa, Ugra Narasimha, Badavi Linga and Ugrana Veerabhadra temple which is seven km away from historical Yantrodharaka Anjaneya temple.

Nadda will also go to the famous Malyavanta Parvata (Hill) in Hampi, where the world’s only statue of Lord Shri Rama in a ‘Padmasana’ posture is present.

He will visit one of the finest architecture of world history and famous world heritage site, Shri Vijaya Vittal Devasthanam where one can witness astonishingly beautiful Stone Chariot and Awe-inspiring Musical Pillars. Nadda will also visit several other places of historical importance.

20220416-173603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    New Manipur Assembly members take oath

    With poll announcement, Model Code of Conduct kicks in 5 states

    Which are the 17 hotspots vulnerable for women in Delhi (IANS...

    IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans’ Yash Dayal shows glimpses of his ‘wicket-taking’...