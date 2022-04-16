The BJP chief J.P. Nadda will be on a two-day visit to Karnataka from April 17. During his visit, Nadda will take part in various “important” programmes and visit several historical temples.

On April 17, Nadda will reach the Jindal Airport, Toranagallu and visit Shri Bhatrahalli Anjaneya Temple, Hosapate (Karnataka), where he will address the valedictory speech for the state BJP Executive Meeting.

He will also have a question and answer session with the delegates. Later the BJP president will address “Karyakarta Samavesh” at Shri Bhatrahalli Anjaneya Temple in the evening.

On April 18, Nadda will visit Shri Virupaksheshwara Temple and Pushkarani, Eshotopadhyaya Gopuram in the temple’s courtyard, Yantrodharaka Anjaneya Temple in Hampi.

Later, he will visit Kadale Kalu Ganapa, Sasuve Kalu Ganapa, Ugra Narasimha, Badavi Linga and Ugrana Veerabhadra temple which is seven km away from historical Yantrodharaka Anjaneya temple.

Nadda will also go to the famous Malyavanta Parvata (Hill) in Hampi, where the world’s only statue of Lord Shri Rama in a ‘Padmasana’ posture is present.

He will visit one of the finest architecture of world history and famous world heritage site, Shri Vijaya Vittal Devasthanam where one can witness astonishingly beautiful Stone Chariot and Awe-inspiring Musical Pillars. Nadda will also visit several other places of historical importance.

20220416-173603