Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President J.P. Nadda alongwith general secretaries, office-bearers and security staff listened ‘Mann ki Baat’ at party headquarters in Delhi.

National general secretary B.L. Santosh (Organisation), general secretaries Tarun Chugh, Dushyant Gautam, Arun Singh, C.T. Ravi and others were also there. BJP chief spokesperson Anil Baluni along with security staff listened 98th episode of ‘Mann ki Baat’.

Prime Minster Narendra Modi addressed 98th episode of ‘Mann ki Baat’ on Sunday. In the ‘Mann ki Baat’, he urged the citizens to read about the lives and stories of people who have been conferred with the ‘Padma’ awards.

He also drew listeners’ attention to the problem of mounting e-waste and the consequences it can have on biodiversity as he said there is a need to create awareness about the safe disposal of gadgets.

The Prime Minister also lauded the country for its efforts to conserve the wetlands and increase their number in the past eight years.

He extended early wishes for Holi to people appealing them to celebrate the festival keeping ‘vocal for local theme’ in mind.

