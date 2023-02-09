BJP President J.P. Nadda said on Thursday that if the party retains power in Tripura, it would bring investments worth over Rs 50,000 crore in the next five years for faster economic development of the state.

Addressing an election rally in Khayerpur and a party gathering in Agartala, Nadda said that Special Economic Zones (SEZs) would be created in Tripura and to strengthen the basic infrastructure of the state, the new government would invest Rs 600 crore from the Tripura Gram Unnat Fund.

Nadda said the year 2018 proved to be an exit and entry door on several issues.

“From the exit door, the BJP threw Left extremism, corruption, commission, criminalisation and levy politics out of Tripura. Our government welcomed and brought development, peace, harmony, progress and prosperity in the state. We welcomed Nai Umang – Nai Udan and Unnata Tripura — Shrestha Tripura.”

To woo the tribal voters in the 20 tribal reserve seats, the BJP President said that under the Tripura Janjatiya Vikas Yojna, the BJP government, if voted to power again, will provide monetary assistance of Rs 5,000 per year to all the Tribal families.

“Under the proposed 125th Constitutional amendment, our government would reconstitute the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council to give it more autonomy, financial freedom and power,” Nadda said.

The annual allowance of Rs 2,000 given to ‘samajpatis’ (society leaders) in the state would be hiked to Rs 5,000, Nadda said, adding that under the Jal Jeevan Mission, all households in the state would be provided water connection by 2024.

The BJP chief also promised to start religious tourism for senior citizens which would facilitate their visits to Ayodhya, Varanasi, Ujjain and other religious places for which subsidy would be given in train travel and stay.

