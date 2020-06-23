Nadda rakes up 2008 MoU between CPC, Congress

New Delhi, June 23 (IANS) BJP President JP Nadda questioned the Congress on Tuesday over the memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed between the party and the Communist Party of China in 2008.

Sharing clippings of a series of news articles, Nadda insinuated that Congress and CPC are on the same page. This attack comes at a time when the Congress alleged that the BJP-ruled Centre has “surrendered” to the China.

Nadda tweeted: “First, Congress signs MoU with Chinese Communist Party. Then, Congress surrenders land to China. During the Doklam issue, Rahul Gandhi secretly goes to Chinese embassy. During crucial situations, Rahul Gandhi tries to divide the nation & demoralise armed forces. Effects of MoU?”

Issuing a timeline, Nadda alleged that right after the signing of the MU in 2008, the Chinese army occupied 640 square kms in three Ladakh sectors. Nadda further alleged that in 2017 Rahul Gandhi had met the Chinese envoy during the Doklam crisis. He went on to cite two more news reports to claim Gandhi took potshots at Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2019 over Balakot strike and now in 2020, Nadda alleged, Rahul Gandhi has politicised the latest India-China standoff.

The BJP President in fact called it “Then story of an MoU and its effects”.

This counter charge comes soon after Gandhi, in a controversial tweet of his called Modi as “Surender Modi” that evoked a strong response from the BJP.

–IANS

abn/kr