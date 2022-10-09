INDIA

Nadda reaches Himachal for campaigning

Himachal Pradesh BJP state in-charge Avinash Rai Khanna on Sunday welcomed party’s national president Jagat Prakash Nadda on his arrival in Hamirpur town for campaigning in run-up to assembly elections.

Khanna said there is a huge enthusiasm in the workers regarding the visit of Nadda in Himachal.

“Himachal is very lucky to have a national President from Himachal. The experience of Nadda is huge and the workers have been widely benefited from his visit.”

State President Suresh Kashyap said Nadda will tour all four parliamentary seats where he will be attending meeting of the Panch Parmeshwar.

The meeting will be attended by all Zila Parishads and Nagar Parishad members, elected municipal corporation members and the Panchayati Raj members.

