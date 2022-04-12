BJP president JP Nadda and Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Tuesday jointly reviewed the progress of developmental works at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Bilaspur district.

Nadda, who belongs to Bilaspur, appreciated the efforts of the Centre and the state government for constructing 750-bed AIIMS in Bilaspur town with an expenditure of Rs 1,471 crore, which is nearing completion.

Special emphasis is being laid on posting of doctors and health workers along with development of infrastructure at AIIMS to provide better health facilities to the people at the earliest, an official statement quoting Nadda said.

He said the four-lane work of the Kiratpur-Ner Chowk National Highway is under progress. A total of 22 big and 15 small bridges and five double-lane tunnels are being constructed on some 47-km long road.

On completion of the four-lane work, the distance from Garamora to Mandi will be reduced by 40 km and the travel time would also be reduced.

The distance between Bilaspur and Garamora would also be reduced to 23 km.

Nadda said the work of the Bhanupalli railway line to be constructed at a cost of Rs 6,753 crore is also in progress, under which 48.6-km line would be laid in Himachal Pradesh.

A total of 20 tunnels and 26 main bridges would be built on this track. Under this project, the work of land acquisition up to Beri has been almost completed.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Thakur said a Rs 1,400-crore project has been prepared to restore the ancient historical temples of Bilaspur, which have been submerged in Govind Sagar Lake, which is proposed to be implemented in three phases. The project will be completed in collaboration with international agencies.

He said in the first phase the project is proposed to restore the temples in Nale Ka Naun. In the second phase, the Sandu ground would be developed as a tourist spot and in the third phase a water reservoir would be built around the temples by constructing a barrage near Mandi Bharari.

Thakur said Bilaspur would be developed as an ideal tourist destination with this ambitious plan and would also revive the old history and culture of Bilaspur, to which the sentiments of local residents will be taken care of.

20220412-202805