BJP National President J.P. Nadda on Wednesday slammed Opposition parties for “doing politics of false accusations”.

“Opposition has a habit of repeatedly accusing the independent agencies of the country. Whole country is watching what opposition is doing. All corruptors have united and playing politics by making false allegations. Supreme Court verdict is going to show mirror to all of them,” Nadda said in a tweet.

The BJP chief made the remarks after the Supreme Court, earlier in the day, refused to entertain a petition filed by 14 political parties alleging that central investigating agencies such as the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) “are being weaponised by the Union Government to clamp down on dissent by arresting opposition leaders”.

A division bench of Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud and Justice J.B. Pardiwala expressed disinclination to entertain the petition by saying that it cannot issue general directions without a factual context.

The bench said that political leaders cannot claim a higher immunity than ordinary citizens and hence a special set of guidelines cannot be issued for them.

