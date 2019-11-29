Nadda speaks about Tamil culture in Chennai

Chennai, Nov 30 (IANS) The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) working president J.P. Nadda said, here on Saturday, the Indian culture was incomplete without Tamil culture.

Speaking at the foundation stone laying ceremony for party offices in 16 districts Nadda said the Tamil culture was not for Tamil Nadu alone but for the whole country, and added, Tamil was the oldest language.

He said the central government and the party were committed to bring everyone together for the development of Tamil Nadu, India and every individual.

Nadda said under the Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, the Centre was giving Rs 6,000 per farmer, involving a sum of Rs 75,000 crore for 50 crore farmers a year.

On the other hand, the Congress and the DMK were saying they had waived Rs 53,000 crore farm loans, he added.

–IANS

vj/pcj