Nadda to address public rally in JD(S) bastion in K’taka

BJP chief J.P. Nadda is all set to address a public rally in Belur town of Karnataka’s Hassan district on Tuesday, the second day of his tour of the state.

Hassan district is considered the heartland of JD(S) as former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda hails from this place.

Despite Gowda family’s hold over the electoral politics of the district, the BJP had managed to win the Hassan city MLA seat in the last Assembly elections.

Nadda will address the public rally at Belur town and later will hold a booth level workers meeting in Hassan city.

Hassan city MLA Preetham J. Gowda had already challenged Deve Gowda family members that anyone from the family could contest against him and he would still win by 70,000 votes.

Earlier, Union Home Minister Amit Shah gave a call that every vote to JD(S) will only strengthen the Congress in the state. He had also visited Mandya, another region considered as a bastion of JD(S).

Nadda had paid a visit to Sringeri Mutt at Sringeri in Chikkamagalur district and held a meeting with the BJP leaders. Nadda will participate in a bike rally with local BJP MLA and national General Secretary C.T. Ravi in Chikkamagalur.

PM Modi had visited Karnataka four times and Amit Shah had visited five times in the last two months in the backdrop of upcoming Assembly elections.

20230221-122803

