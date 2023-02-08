BJP President J.P. Nadda will visit Bastar on February 11 for his first election rally in the region in the run-up to the Chhattisgarh Assembly polls scheduled later this year.

Eyeing to capture the tribal belt, Nadda will reach Bastar district on February 11 to address a public rally at the Railway Ground in Jagdalpur.

According to a source in the BJP, “Before the public rally in Jagdalpur, Nadda will hold a series of meetings with senior BJP leaders of Chattisgarh.”

Nadda will also attend other events in Bastar, including meeting and addressing the party karyakartas, the source added.

The BJP is leaving no stone unturned to win the confidence of the tribal belt, as the 12 seats in the Bastar division will play a crucial role in the formation of the government in Chhattisgarh.

