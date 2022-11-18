National President of the BJP, J.P. Nadda, will attend the mega outreach conclave dedicated to six lakh SC/STs in Bellari, Karnataka, on Sunday.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, state BJP in-charge Arun Singh and state BJP chief Nalin Kumar Kateel will also attend the event, among others.

“We have already completed the social engineering process. Our ongoing ‘Jan Sankalp Yatra’ will conclude in December. J.P. Nadda will address the event focuing on almost six lakh SC/STs in the state,” said source in the Karnataka BJP.

The outreach programme aims to strengthen the SC and ST communities in the state ahead of the Assembly elections scheduled next year.

The are 224 seats in Karnataka, of which BJP is targeting 70 SC/ST seats.

The saffron party’s ‘Jan Sankalp Yatra’ commenced on October 11 and is expected to cover 100 constituencies before it concludes in December.

Since Mallikarjun Kharge became the Congress President, the BJP is rigorously working to strengthen SC/ST votes in Karnataka as well as other southeren states.

Karnataka BJP leaders have pointed out that reservation quota for SC/STs has been increased by the Bommai government from 15 to 17 per cent and 3 to 7 per cent, respectively. Interestingly, the additional quota will end up providing 56 per cent reservation, much more than the Supreme Court promulgated cap of 50 per cent.

SC/STs constitute one-fourth of the total population of Karnataka.

