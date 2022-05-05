INDIA

Nadda to attend wedding of Kerala BJP chief’s son

NewsWire
0
0

Top national BJP and RSS leaders are set to arrive in Kozhikode on Friday to attend the wedding of Kerala BJP chief K. Surendran’s son.

Among those who are coming are national BJP president J.P. Nadda, Union Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan, Goa Governor P. Sreedharan Pillai and all the top state BJP leaders.

Surendran hails from Kozhikode and his engineer son Harikrishnan will tie the knot with Dilna at the Ashirwad Lawns Kozhikode on Friday between 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Apart from attending the wedding, Nadda will also preside over the core committee meeting of the state BJP.

The party’s candidate for the Thrikkakara by-election will also be announced on Friday.

20220505-182803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Jal Jeevan Mission: Not yet ‘Har Ghar Jal’ but getting there,...

    BJP’s Rajen Singh sworn in as protem Speaker of Manipur Assembly

    Acclaimed community theatre artiste Channi succumbs to virus

    Battle for UP: BJP releases list of 91 more candidates