INDIA

Nadda to Chhattisgarh on Feb 11

NewsWire
0
0

BJP National President J.P. Nadda is scheduled to visit Chhattisgarh on Saturday during which he will hold Lok Sabha core committee meeting and address a rally, Party National media head Anil Baluni said here.

“The Bharatiya Janata Party National President Jagat Prakash Nadda will be on a day visit to Jagdalpur, Bastar (Chhattisgarh) tomorrow i.e. February 11. He will reach Maa Danteshwari Airport, Jagdalpur at 11:00 a.m.

During his visit, he will take part in several public programmes and hold an organisational meeting. Nadda had last visited the state in September 2022.

Around 11.15 a.m, Nadda will offer prayers at Maa Danteshwari Mandir in Jagdalpur. Then we will visit the Super Speciality Hospital, Dimarapal, Jagdalpur which is being constructed by the Narendra Modi Government and review the progress at 11.45 a.m.

After this, at 12:10 p.m, the veteran leader will proceed to the BJP State Office, Jagdalpur where he will chair a meeting of the Lok Sabha Core Committee of the Party and discuss various important issues.

He will address a massive public rally at Lalbagh Maidan, Jagdalpur at 01.50 p.m.

20230210-163603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Odisha approves 12 investment projects worth Rs 2071 cr

    Unnao rape case convict Sengar moves Delhi HC for interim bail

    Google’s Chrome OS now supports variable refresh rates

    TN yet to decide on pending Class 12 board exams