BJP National President J.P. Nadda is scheduled to visit Chhattisgarh on Saturday during which he will hold Lok Sabha core committee meeting and address a rally, Party National media head Anil Baluni said here.

“The Bharatiya Janata Party National President Jagat Prakash Nadda will be on a day visit to Jagdalpur, Bastar (Chhattisgarh) tomorrow i.e. February 11. He will reach Maa Danteshwari Airport, Jagdalpur at 11:00 a.m.

During his visit, he will take part in several public programmes and hold an organisational meeting. Nadda had last visited the state in September 2022.

Around 11.15 a.m, Nadda will offer prayers at Maa Danteshwari Mandir in Jagdalpur. Then we will visit the Super Speciality Hospital, Dimarapal, Jagdalpur which is being constructed by the Narendra Modi Government and review the progress at 11.45 a.m.

After this, at 12:10 p.m, the veteran leader will proceed to the BJP State Office, Jagdalpur where he will chair a meeting of the Lok Sabha Core Committee of the Party and discuss various important issues.

He will address a massive public rally at Lalbagh Maidan, Jagdalpur at 01.50 p.m.

