INDIA

Nadda to hold meeting with BJP’s national general secretaries on Jan 10

NewsWire
0
0

Bharatiya Janata Party chief J.P. Nadda will chair a meeting of the party’s general secretaries on January 10 here to discuss various issues.

The party is holding a series of meetings with agendas linked to the Assembly elections in nine states and the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

According to a top source in BJP, “Nadda will chair the meeting. Discussion will be done on the upcoming state Assembly elections, Lok Sabha election 2024, UP corporation election, and multiple events regarding the G20 Meet.”

“Multiple events will be held this year. This is an important year for our party. World’s eyes will be on our country,” the source added.

The Assembly polls this year are being considered as semi-finals to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Key states of Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Telangana would go for polls this year, besides states from the northeast.

The northeastern states of Nagaland, Tripura and Meghalaya will be the first to have the Assembly polls, most likely in February-March. The terms of their respective legislative Assemblies are ending on different dates in March. While Tripura has a BJP government, in Nagaland the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party is in power.

The union territory of Jammu and Kashmir may also have elections this year after the Centre takes a decision.

20230104-092204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Special menu for inmates in Kolkata’s prison during Durga Puja

    Shocker: Woman paraded half-naked in MP’s Satna

    After brief operation, one n-plant of MAPS shut down

    Partly cloudy morning in Delhi, rain expected