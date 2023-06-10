INDIA

Nadda to hold virtual meeting with BJP MPs on June 15

NewsWire
0
0

BJP president J.P. Nadda will hold a meeting with all party MPs through video conference on June 15, a party source said on Saturday.

During the meeting, Nadda will seek feedback from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MPs regarding the special public relations campaign being run across the country to mark the completion of nine years of the Narendra Modi-led government in the Centre.

The BJP chief would also provide them with guidelines regarding the strategy and action plan for the campaign.

According to a source, the meeting would also focus on the party’s plans and preparations for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

The achievements of the Modi government would also be discussed in detail, which the party plans to highlight among the people during its special public relations campaign.

Earlier, Nadda held a meeting with all the General Secretaries of the party on Friday.

The party’s General Secretary (Organisation) B.L. Santhosh and senior leaders Arun Singh, Tarun Chugh, Sunil Bansal, Kailash Vijayvargiya, Dushyant Gautam, D. Purandeswari, Dilip Saikia, C.T. Ravi and Vinod Tawde were also present during the meeting.

20230610-164404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Yasin Malik back in Tihar, still on hunger strike

    ‘Eternally Confused And Eager for Love’ finds a fan in Priyanka...

    Fresh landslide kills woman in Manipur, June 30 toll rises to...

    Telangana CS inspects Covid outpatient services