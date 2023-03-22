INDIA

Nadda to host dinner for OBC MPs on March 28 in Delhi

BJP National President J.P. Nadda will host a dinner for all the OBC Morcha MPs of the party on March 28 evening at Delhi’s Western Court Annexe, a party source said.

“As per a top party source, Nadda will host a dinner for all the OBC Morcha MPs on March 28 in Delhi. It will be a dinner meeting with the MPs. These MPs will be given tips to work in their areas, especially for the community.”

“The main focus of the party is 2024 Lok Sabha election. We have already been told to organise an outreach programme for the community and take all the schemes and policies of the Central government to the OBC beneficiaries.”

The source also said, “If we talk about Karnataka, we are at pace and organising many events and gatherings among the OBC community.”

BJP OBC Morcha is already engaged in connecting with the community through various ongoing programmes.

There many Central government schemes for the OBC community which the party is seeing an advantage in the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

