Nadda to interact with head of missions from 13 countries

BJP chief J.P. Nadda will interact with head of missions from 13 countries on Saturday (June 11) at the party headquarters here.

On its ‘Foundation Day’ on April 6, BJP chief Nadda launched the new initiative ‘Know BJP’ specifically to address the overseas audience. This is the fourth event of this series.

“The BJP chief has so far interacted with 34 mission heads during the previous three events. After the event on June 11, the next events of this series are scheduled on June 13 and June 15,” the party said in a statement.

Under the ‘Know BJP’ initiative, the party will present detailed information on its historical journey, ideology, structure and ongoing activities.

During this event, Nadda will elaborate on the history, struggles, successes, ideology and contribution of the BJP and its governments in nation building.

During the interaction on Saturday, BJP national spokespersons Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore and Guru Prakash Paswan, party in-charge of foreign affairs department Vijay Chauthaiwale and few other party leaders will also join Nadda.

During the interaction, Nadda will also address the queries from the distinguished guests.

A documentary film depicting the journey of Jan Sangh and Bharatiya Janata Party will also be shown during the programme.

In the first interaction on April 6, Nadda interacted with heads of 13 missions.

Earlier, on May 16, Nadda interacted with foreign envoys of 14 countries.

On June 4, Nadda interacted with the heads of mission of seven countries under the party initiative ‘Know BJP’.

20220610-235603

