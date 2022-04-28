Ahead of the next year Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, top state BJP leaders, including Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, are likely to meet party’s Central leadership on Thursday.

BJP chief J P Nadda and national general secretary (organisation) B L Santosh will meet the party leaders from Madhya Pradesh in the national capital and discuss the party’s preparation for November-December 2023 assembly polls and other organisational issues.

The meeting was called after the recent Bhopal visit of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

“Review of Chouhan government working and poll preparation will be discussed in the meeting. RSS leaders from the state are likely to be present in the meeting,” the sources said.

The key issues likely to be discussed are: next year assembly polls, strengthening organisation and better coordination between government and organisation.

“Cabinet expansion and some appointments of heads of some corporations and boards may also be discussed,” a party insider said.

State BJP in-charge AP Murlidhar Rao, state president V D Sharma, national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, union minister Narendra Singh Tomar, Madhya Pradesh home minister Narrotam Mishra and other leaders are likely to attend the meeting.

Since 2003, the saffron party has been in power in the state, except for 15 months between December 2018 to March 2020 when Congress leader Kamalnath was Chief Minister.

In March 2020, Shivraj Singh Chouhan was again sworn-in as chief minister after the Kamalnath-led Congress government toppled.

Gearing up for the next year assembly polls, the state BJP has already launched several plans to reach out to voters and it will intensify in coming days.

