Former Nepal Prime Minister and Chairman of CPN (Maoist Centre) Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ will meet BJP chief J.P. Nadda on Sunday. The meeting is part of saffron party’s ‘Know BJP’ initiative launched on its foundation day on April 6.

Prachanda is visiting India on invitation of the BJP chief Nadda. He is expected to reach New Delhi on Friday.

In-charge of party foreign affairs department, Dr. Vijay Chauthaiwale told IANS that Prachanda wil be visiting India on invitation of BJP chief Nadda. “He (Prachanda) will meet Nadda ji on Sunday as part of our intiative ‘Know BJP’,” he said.

After Nadda, Prachanda is expected to meet External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, among others.

Prachanda is likely to be given a tour of the BJP headquarters and final list of people attending the meeting will be finalised soon.

This meeting is continuation of BJP’s outreach program ‘Know BJP’ through which the BJP chief is interacting with foreign dignitaries. Under this program, Nadda has so far interacted with Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba, Minister for Foreign Relations of Singapore Vivian Balakrishnan and also envoys of 47 countries.

On the occasion of the party foundation day, Nadda launched a new initiative ‘Know BJP’ specifically to address overseas audiences. Under this initiative, during interaction Nadda is elaborating on the history, struggles, successes, ideology and contribution of the BJP and its governments in national development. He is also addressing the queries from the distinguished guests.

