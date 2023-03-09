Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national President J.P. Nadda will attempt to thwart the infighting among the state leaders on his visit to Karnataka on Thursday.

Amid the election preparations, many senior state BJP leaders have expressed serious displeasure on the high command’s decision of appointing former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa as the Chairman of the state’s election campaign committee.

The decision was based on the report of the survey conducted by the BJP to assess the state’s electoral math and chances of victory.

The leaders opposing the decision include big leaders of the Lingayat, Vokkaliga and OBC communities, ministers in the Bommai government and national office-bearers, which has added to the high command’s concerns.

Nadda will inaugurate the Vijay Sankalp Yatra in Bengaluru around 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, following which he is scheduled to address a public meeting at the Government College ground.

