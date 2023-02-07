INDIA

Nadda to release manifesto for Tripura polls on Feb 9

BJP President J.P. Nadda will release the manifesto for Tripura Assembly polls on February 9.

The 60-member Tripura Assembly will go to the polls on February 16, while the counting of votes will be taken up on March 2.

According to a source, “Nadda will release the manifesto for Tripura on February 9 during his visit to the poll-bound state. After releasing the manifesto, Nadda will address a public rally.”

“Many new points have been added to the manifesto which are important for the development of the state. The Narendra Modi-led government always thinks for the development of the northeastren region. His vision is the growth of state and most importantly, the youth,” the source added.

The last BJP manifesto for Tripura included promises like job creation, AIIMS like facilities in hospitals, pay matrix of the 7th Pay Commission, hiking monthly social pension to Rs 2,000, providing houses to 3.8 lakh families, and drinking water to 53 per cent households, among others.

