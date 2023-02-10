INDIA

Nadda to release manifestos for Meghalaya and Nagaland next week

BJP President J.P. Nadda will release election manifestos for poll-bound Meghalaya and Nagaland next week. The northeastern states will go to the polls on February 27, while the counting of votes will be taken up on March 2.

According to a party source, “The BJP President is supposed to travel to the two poll-bound states next week. He will release the poll manifestos for both the states on two different days next week.”

While he will launch the ‘Sankalp Patra’ for Nagaland on February 14, the manifesto for Meghalaya will be released on February 15, the source added.

“The manifestos will focus on the youths of the two states along with development of infrastructure and tourism. Security and women’s safety will also be key focus areas in both the states,” the source said.

