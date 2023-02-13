INDIA

Nadda to release manifestos for Nagaland, Meghalaya on Feb 14-15

NewsWire
0
0

BJP President J.P. Nadda will release election manifestos for poll-bound Nagaland and Meghalaya on his two-day visit to the states starting February 14, the party’s media head Anil Baluni said on Monday.

Baluni said, “BJP President Jagat Prakash Nadda will be on a two-day visit to Nagaland and Meghalaya starting February 14. During his visit, Nadda will release the Sankalp Patra (manifesto) for Nagaland and Meghalaya, address public rallies and chair various important organisational meetings.”

“The national President will visit poll-bound Nagaland on February 14 and attend a joint rally of NDA (BJP and NDPP),” the statement said.

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, Deputy Chief Minister Y. Patton and state BJP President Temjen Imna Along will be present at the rally.

Nadda will release the ‘Sankalp Patra’ for Nagaland on February 14, while the manifesto for Meghalaya will be released on February 15,

The two northeastern states are set to go to the polls on February 27, while the results will be announced on March 2.

20230213-211202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Post-mortem report suggests Ankita died of suffocation, drowning

    On J&K accession anniversary – Pages from history

    Poll results a lesson for us, promise a comeback: Mayawati

    BJD expels rebel leader Rajendra Das