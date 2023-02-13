BJP President J.P. Nadda will release election manifestos for poll-bound Nagaland and Meghalaya on his two-day visit to the states starting February 14, the party’s media head Anil Baluni said on Monday.

Baluni said, “BJP President Jagat Prakash Nadda will be on a two-day visit to Nagaland and Meghalaya starting February 14. During his visit, Nadda will release the Sankalp Patra (manifesto) for Nagaland and Meghalaya, address public rallies and chair various important organisational meetings.”

“The national President will visit poll-bound Nagaland on February 14 and attend a joint rally of NDA (BJP and NDPP),” the statement said.

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, Deputy Chief Minister Y. Patton and state BJP President Temjen Imna Along will be present at the rally.

Nadda will release the ‘Sankalp Patra’ for Nagaland on February 14, while the manifesto for Meghalaya will be released on February 15,

The two northeastern states are set to go to the polls on February 27, while the results will be announced on March 2.

