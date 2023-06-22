BJP President J.P. Nadda is scheduled to reach Jharsuguda on Thursday on a two-day visit to Odisha.

Nadda will arrive at Jharsuguda airport around 4 p.m., from where he will directly visit the Jharsuguda district BJP office to interact with the senior leaders of the Bargarh Lok Sabha constituency, informed state BJP spokesperson Golak Mohapatra.

On Friday, he will visit Bhawanipatna in Kalahandi district. After offering prayers at Maa Manikeswari temple, the BJP President will address Maha Jansampark Samabesh at Lal Bahadur Shastri Stadium at Bhawanipatna. Nadda will present the report card of nine years of Modi government during the rally, Mohapatra said.

He will also meet distinguished personalities and senior party leaders of Kalahandi LS segment at Bhawanipatna, he said.

The BJP launched the nationwide campaign last month under which its leaders, including ministers and parliamentarians, are reaching out to people, including distinguished personalities, seeking their support for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

The BJP president was scheduled to visit Kalahandi on June 22. However, his tour programme was deferred by one day due to some unavoidable circumstances, the party said.

Nadda had last visited the state in December last year when he addressed a public meeting at Tumudibandha under Baliguda Assembly constituency of Kandhamal district and another at Banpur under Chilika Assembly constituency.

During the last visit, Nadda had criticised the Naveen Patnaik government alleging a ‘duplicate sarkar’ is running in the state. Now all eyes are on his speech in Kalahandi.

