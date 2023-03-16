INDIA

Nadda to visit poll-bound Karnataka on Friday

BJP National President J.P. Nadda will be on two-day visit to poll-bound Karnataka from Friday.

Nadda will be on two-day tour to Karnataka to attend multiple events. As per the source, “Nadda will hold a rath yatra and address rally on 17th March in Chitradurga district. Next day, He will again hold a rath yatra and address public rally in Tumakuru, Karnataka.”

Along with this, there will be several meetings. Nadda will also meet ‘karyakartas’ (party workers) to motivate them ahead of elections.

Many central leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi have visited the state in view of Assembly elections due in Karnataka before May.

Prime Minister Modi during a one-day visit to Karnataka on March 12 held a 2-kilometre long roadshow in Mandya district. BJP supporters and locals showered flowers on Modi as he held the roadshow in Mandya.

The Prime Minister also dedicated to the nation Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway and IIT Dharwad and laid the foundation stone for various other projects.

20230316-142003

