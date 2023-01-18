BJP National President J.P. Nadda is scheduled to arrive here on January 23 to address the State Working Committee meeting.

This would be Nadda’s first visit to Rajasthan after getting extension as the party’s national president.

As the Assembly elections are to be held in Rajasthan after 10 months, the visit of the BJP chief is being seen as a preparation for the polls.

According to a source, since Nadda is in charge of the elections to be held here, his visit is considered to be a quite important one.

Nadda will stay in Jaipur on 24 and 25 as well.

Sources said that strengthening the BJP in Rajasthan and getting all the big faces together in the elections is one of the prime objectives of the party, and keeping this in mind, Nadda will meet the leaders in the State Working Committee.

Also, the message of Prime Minister Narendra Modi would be shared with the leaders of Rajasthan.

Sources said that state in-charge Arun Singh, V. Satish, former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje along with Union Ministers Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Arjun Meghwal, Kailash Chowdhary, and all office bearers of the party in the State Working Committee meeting will be present on the occasion.

