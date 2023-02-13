INDIA

BJP National President J.P. Nadda and Agricultural Minister Narender Singh will launch “Natural Farming Kisan Jagran Abhiyan” — a mission to reach out to 1 lakh villages and inform the people about organic farming in Uttar Pradesh’s Shukratal village next week.

The initiative is being launched on the instruction of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

For the same mission, BJP Kisan morcha organised a workshop at BJP central Office earlier in the day. Minister Nadda lit the lamp and addressed the morcha members.

National President of BJP Kissan Morcha Rajkumar Chahar tweeted, “Today, the national training workshop of BJP Kisan Morcha ‘Natural Farming Kisan Jagran Abhiyan’ was inaugurated by Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar at BJP Headquarters and along with him addressed all the state office-bearers present in the workshop.

