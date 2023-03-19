BJP President J.P. Nadda on Sunday shared a video on his Twitter handle showering praise on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Nadda posted a one-and-a-half minute animated video with the caption: “It is not without reason that our PM @narendramodi is the most loved and admired leader. In fact, there are not one but hundreds of reasons… This innovative video gives us a peek…”

In the video, the Prime Minister could be seen making a wall in the shape of one with bricks named on the policies and work done by the Modi government, constructed with the cement ‘Sabka Sath’.

The bricks had names like Suraksha Bima, Garib Kalyan, Swachh Bharat, PM Awas Yojna, Operation Ganga, Kashi Corridor, Ram Mandir, Mahakal Corridor, G20, Beti Padhao, etc.

At the end of the video, the Prime Minister’s popularity is shown at 80 per cent as number one, followed by Mexico President Lopez Obrador with 68 per cent popularity.

Switzerland President Alain Berset was placed third at 62 per cent followed by Australia Prime Minister Anthony Albanese at 58 per cent.

The BJP’s official Twitter handle also shared the same video with the caption: “And command of the world’s largest democracy lies in the hands of the world’s most popular leader!”

