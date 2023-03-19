INDIA

Nadda tweets video showering praise on PM Modi

NewsWire
0
0

BJP President J.P. Nadda on Sunday shared a video on his Twitter handle showering praise on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Nadda posted a one-and-a-half minute animated video with the caption: “It is not without reason that our PM @narendramodi is the most loved and admired leader. In fact, there are not one but hundreds of reasons… This innovative video gives us a peek…”

In the video, the Prime Minister could be seen making a wall in the shape of one with bricks named on the policies and work done by the Modi government, constructed with the cement ‘Sabka Sath’.

The bricks had names like Suraksha Bima, Garib Kalyan, Swachh Bharat, PM Awas Yojna, Operation Ganga, Kashi Corridor, Ram Mandir, Mahakal Corridor, G20, Beti Padhao, etc.

At the end of the video, the Prime Minister’s popularity is shown at 80 per cent as number one, followed by Mexico President Lopez Obrador with 68 per cent popularity.

Switzerland President Alain Berset was placed third at 62 per cent followed by Australia Prime Minister Anthony Albanese at 58 per cent.

The BJP’s official Twitter handle also shared the same video with the caption: “And command of the world’s largest democracy lies in the hands of the world’s most popular leader!”

20230319-171403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Mahadalit families in Bihar village convert to Christianity

    Chingari introduces new monetisation plan for creators, users

    Asia-Pacific logs record $41.8 bn in fintech investment in 2022 1st...

    ‘Shift Aurangzeb’s grave to Hyderabad’, demands Shiv Sena MLA