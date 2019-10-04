Nadda’s elevation honour for Himachal: Thakur

Bilaspur (Himachal Pradesh), Oct 7 (IANS) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said on Monday that bestowing the huge responsibility of being the national working President of the BJP on state leader Jagat Prakash Nadda was a matter of honour for Himachal.

Thakur said that such an opportunity came once in a lifetime.

Speaking at the ‘Abhinandan Samaroh’ here to welcome Nadda in his hometown, the Chief Minister thanked the people of the state for the landslide victory of BJP candidates in the Lok Sabha elections held earlier this year.

He said the BJP set a record by winning in all the 68 Assembly constituencies in the Lok Sabha polls.

Thakur said the vote share of the BJP was a record in Lok Sabha elections.

He said that today India is poised to emerge as a world power under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Thanking the people for according him a rousing welcome on his maiden visit to the state after being appointed the working President of BJP, Nadda said the party membership has risen to 17.50 crore today from 11 crore in July.

He said the world has now acknowledged the strong and able leadership of India and it was under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi that Article 370 granting special status to Jammu and Kashmir was abrogated, thereby paving the way for ‘One nation, one Constitution’.

He said the revocation of Article 370 paved the way for a uniform law throughout the country, thereby connecting Kashmir with the mainstream.

Nadda also said the banning of triple talaq was another historic decision which ensured the empowerment of Muslim women.

He said the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojna is being implemented in the country to ensure social security of the farmers.

Nadda further said that Modi has changed the concept of politics, ensuring that it is aimed at serving the nation and its people.

Addressing the gathering, former Himachal Chief Minister Prem Kumar Dhumal said the BJP is poised to progress under the leadership of Nadda.

State BJP President Satpal Singh Satti said that since his student days, Nadda has held several offices in different capacities and has always proved his mantle.

Anurag Thakur, Union Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs, said that today India has emerged as a strong and vibrant nation under the leadership of Modi.

The Central government has simplified the tax procedure, benefiting crores of tax payers, he added.

–IANS

vg/arm