Nadda’s Jan 19 programme schedule in Bengal curtailed

BJP’s national president, J.P. Nadda’s programme schedule in West Bengal for January 19 has been curtailed and it has been decided that instead of two public rallies in two different districts of the state he will be attending just one.

State BJP sources said that initially it was decided that the party’s national president will arrive at Kolkata on Thursday morning and after some interaction with the top party leadership in the state, he will address two public rallies, the first at Arambagh in Hooghly district and the second at Krishnanagar in Nadia district.

“However, in the changed schedule it has been decided that our national president after the meeting with the top leadership of the party in the state will attend just one public rally which will be at Krishnanagar,” said a member of the BJP’s state committee.

Commenting on the reason for choosing Krishnagar over Arambagh, party sources, said that BJP’s organisational strength as well as dedicated vote bank in this Lok Sabha constituency in Nadia district are comparatively stronger.

In the 1999 Lok Sabha polls the- then BJP candidate and noted corporate lawyer Satyabrata Mookherjee got elected from Krishnanagar defeating the- then CPI(M) candidate Dilip Chakraborty. A former Union minister of state in Late Atal Behari Vajpayee- led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government from 1999 to 2005, Mookherjee was also a former state president of the BJP in West Bengal.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, although BJP’s Kalyan Chuubey got defeated to Trinamool Congress’s Mahua Moitra from Krishnanagar Lok Sabha, the saffron candidate led in three Assembly constituencies under that Lok Sabha namely Tehatta, Krishnanagar (North) and Krishnanagar (South).

So, naturally Krishnanagar got the preference over Arambagh for the party national president’s rally. Nadda is supposed to fly back to New Delhi on Thursday evening only.

