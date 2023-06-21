BJP chief J.P. Nadda’s rally in Jhanjharpur in Bihar’s Madhubani district, which was scheduled for June 24, has been postponed.

Confirming this, Samrat Chaudhary, the state president of the party, said the rally has been postponed for now, but the rally of Union Home Minister Amit Shah is on course.

Shah’s rally is scheduled in Lakhisarai under Munger Lok Sabha constituency on June 29.

The reason for the postponement of Nadda’s rally is not known yet.

Sources said that the BJP does not want any wrong message to go out in public as the rally is scheduled on June 24, a day after the mega meeting of opposition leaders in Patna.

The rally of Nadda was giving an impression that the BJP had chosen the date deliberately to counter the opposition leaders like Nitish Kumar, Lalu Prasad and others, the sources said.

