Naezy’s starts ‘Aafat’ tour at IIT Delhi fest

New Delhi, Oct 8 (IANS) Rapper Naezy, with his recent release “Fatke”, kickstarted his live tour called “Aafat” — named after his first release — at the IIT Delhi festival, Rendezvous.

The show took place last week at the IIT football grounds with a capacity of over 10,000 people from colleges across the country.

“I couldn’t have asked for a better start to the ‘Aafat’ tour. I’m truly grateful”, said Naezy after his performance.

To surprise his fans, Naezy decided to visit one of the boy’s hostel on campus.

“It was a crazy experience – “I just wanted to give back all the love they’d shown me and do something special for them. That’s what hip hop is all about,” added Naezy.

“The news of the surprise visit shook up the whole hostel with young rappers busting some rhymes with their idol, playing carrom and discussing musical influences. We’re looking at a completely different approach for engaging with our audiences, we’re looking to make it as personal as possible,” Gaurav Wadhwa, CEO and Co-founder at Big Bang Music said.

