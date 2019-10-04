NAFED chief, J&K governor discuss promotion of farm produce

Srinagar, Oct 8 (IANS) National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India Ltd (NAFED) Chief and Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik on Tuesday held discussions about promotion of co-operative marketing of agricultural produce.

Bijender Singh, Chairman, (NAFED), who met the governor at the Raj Bhavan also discussed about initiatives for better price realisation for small and marginal farmers and diversification of its activities to make available essential items of daily need to the consumers at affordable rates.

The two further talked about the ongoing process of procurement and marketing of the apple produce from J&K by the NAFED and its benefit to the apple farmers.

