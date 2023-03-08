BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Nafed to procure kharif onion in Gujarat to prevent falling prices

National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India Ltd, (Nafed) will initiate procurement of kharif onion to address the issue of falling prices of the commodity in Gujarat.

The move is expected to provide stability to the onion market in the state.

Taking stock of the situation due to depressed prices of Onion in late Kharif season in the state, department of consumer affairs has directed NAFED to start procurement of onion from three major markets in Gujarat.

NAFED will start procurement of onion from tomorrow onwards in Bhavnagar (Mahua), Gondal and Porbandar.

This intervention has been planned by the Centre to give immediate relief to farmers from crashing prices of onions in the state.

Farmers have been asked to bring their good quality and dried stock to the procurement centres to avail of better rate at these centres.

Payments to the farmers will be done online.

More centres will be opened from time to time as required, official sources said.

