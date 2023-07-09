A Naga organisation strongly opposed the Manipur government’s decision to set up a semi-permanent relief camp in Ukhrul district for the displaced people of other districts.

The Tangkhul Naga Long (TNL) quoting a Manipur Home Department notification, said that the state government has decided to set up semi-permanent relief camps in various districts of Manipur, including Ukhrul district.

“Setting up and operation of semi-permanent relief camp in Ukhrul district must not accommodate those displaced persons from other districts. To ensure permanent peace in Manipur, the government must work out a policy to accommodate the displaced persons in their original place and not scatter them in other places,” the TNL said in a statement.

It said, “If any displaced person from another district is found being accommodated in Ukhrul district, the TNL will oppose such moves of the state government and any eventualities that arise, it will be the sole responsibility of the state government.”

The Naga people inhabited Ukhrul district shares borders with Nagaland and Myanmar.

Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh earlier announced that 4,000 prefabricated temporary homes would be constructed for the people displaced in the ethnic violence, which broke out on May 3.

The state government has already started the process of collecting construction materials and setting up of temporary homes.

In view of the ethnic strife in Manipur approximately 50,650 men, women and children of different communities were displaced in the violence and are now sheltered in 350 camps, set up in schools, government buildings and auditoriums.

The violence, which broke out after a tribal organisation held a rally on May 3 opposing recognition of Meitei communities as Scheduled Tribe, so far has claimed over 150 lives and injured around 600 people of different communities.

