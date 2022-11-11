The unit of director Venkat Prabhu’s first Tamil-Telugu bilingual film, featuring Naga Chaitanya in the lead, has now begun the process of shooting an intense action sequence for the film.

Sources close to the unit say that a big set has been erected in Hyderabad to shoot the huge action sequence.

Aravind Swamy has joined the team and the intense action sequence is being supervised by Mahesh Mathew master.

Krithi Shetty, Sarathkumar, and Sampath Raj are also participating in the shoot. The production works of the movie are happening at a brisk pace.

Naga Chaitanya and Tamil director Venkat Prabhu are working together for the first time on this Telugu-Tamil bilingual movie that is tentatively being referred to as ‘NC22’.

Srinivasaa Chitturi is producing this large-scale commercial entertainer for the banner, Srinivasaa Silver Screen.

Sources disclose that Naga Chaitanya plays an intense character in the film, which has Aravind Swamy essaying the role of the antagonist.

The movie has music by the legendary father-son duo of Isaignani Ilaiyaraaja and Yuvan Shankar Raja.

